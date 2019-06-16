Investors watch escalation in Hong Kong

Hundreds of thousands of people clogged the streets in central Hong Kong on Sunday dressed in black to demand city leader Carrie Lam step down, a day after she suspended an extradition bill following the most violent protests in decades.

Critics have stated that the law threatened Hong Kong's reputation as an Asian financial hub, while some Hong Kong tycoons have already started moving personal wealth offshore.

"Call it the Carrie trade"... Activist investor David Webb said if Lam was a stock he would recommend shorting her with a target price of zero.

How will Asian markets, and the Hang Seng Index, fare this week on the news? Comment below.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK