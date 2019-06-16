China's FedEx probe not retaliation - Xinhua

China's investigation into FedEx (NYSE:FDX) over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the U.S. company, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.

"China is willing to share the opportunities in its courier market with foreign investors. Undermining Chinese clients’ legitimate rights and interests, however, is not acceptable."

The move came after Huawei complained that FedEx had diverted parcels destined for the Chinese tech giant’s addresses in Asia to the U.S., while the latter said the packages were "misrouted in error."