U.S. Economy

Public hearings on additional China tariffs

|By:, SA News Editor

The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office tomorrow will kick off seven days of testimony from U.S. retailers, manufacturers and other businesses about President Trump's plan to hit another $300B worth of Chinese goods with tariffs.

The timeline means Trump would not be able to trigger the fresh wave of levies until after July 2, when a seven-day final rebuttal comment period ends.

The duties would hit consumer goods hard, including cellphones, laptop computers, toys, video game consoles, television sets, clothing and footwear.

