Public hearings on additional China tariffs

The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office tomorrow will kick off seven days of testimony from U.S. retailers, manufacturers and other businesses about President Trump's plan to hit another $300B worth of Chinese goods with tariffs.

The timeline means Trump would not be able to trigger the fresh wave of levies until after July 2, when a seven-day final rebuttal comment period ends.

The duties would hit consumer goods hard, including cellphones, laptop computers, toys, video game consoles, television sets, clothing and footwear.