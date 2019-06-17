Major overhauls at Deutsche, Goldman

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is planning to overhaul its trading operations by creating a "bad bank" to house or sell assets valued at up to €50B - after adjusting for risk - and would shrink or shut its U.S. equity and trading businesses, FT reports.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is pulling together four separate units that invest in private companies, real estate and other hard-to-access deals, in a bid to boost its flagging stock price, sources told WSJ.

The division is likely to have around $140B in assets, making it nearly as big as KKR and about one-third the size of Blackstone.