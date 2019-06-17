U.S. chipmakers lobby to ease Huawei ban

Huawei's American chip suppliers, including Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), are quietly pressing the U.S. government to ease its ban on sales to the Chinese tech giant, sources told Reuters.

Out of $70B that Huawei spent buying components in 2018, some $11B went to U.S. firms including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron Technology.

It comes as Huawei reportedly prepares for a 40% to 60% decline in international smartphone shipments, figures that may prompt the company to pull its latest overseas model, the Honor 20, and target a bigger share of China's smartphone market.