Puerto Rico strikes debt restructuring deal

Puerto Rico has inked a deal with its bondholders on how to restructure $35B of debt, which could allow the U.S. territory to emerge from bankruptcy in early 2020 after three years of financial limbo.

The agreement, which is on the framework for the plan of adjustment, provides for more than a 60% average haircut for all $35B, a 36% haircut on pre-2012 general obligation bonds, and a 27% haircut on public authority bonds.

Of the roughly $13B in outstanding GO bonds, the bonds issued pre-2012 would receive $0.64 on the dollar, while the 2012 and 2014 GO bonds have a settlement option of receiving $0.45 and and $0.35 on the dollar.