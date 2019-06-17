Bitcoin tops $9K on Facebook crypto plans

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) leapt across the $9,000 mark on Sunday, for the first time since May 2018, boosted by reports that Facebook will release a white paper on a new cryptocurrency this week.

Experts say the involvement of large companies in the crypto space is boosting sentiment as it gives a degree of legitimacy to an industry long plagued by talk of illegal activity, speculative trading and regulatory scrutiny.

Bitcoin traveled as high as $9,381.82 in the last 24 hours (up 140% since the start of the year), but pared gains slightly on Monday, dropping 1.7% to $9,166.62.