Futures begin week with modest gains

Wall Street futures suggest modest gains at the open, with DJIA futures ahead by 29 points, as investors adopt a cautious stance on risk heading into this week's Fed gathering.

While market expectations point to an interest rate cut this year, most observers expect rates to stay unchanged at this meeting, although eyes will be on the wording of Jerome Powell's policy statement, as well as the dot plot.

Bets on central bank action have underpinned stocks in recent weeks, even as manufacturing data continues to suggest that the U.S.-China trade dispute is having knock-on effects across the globe.

Oil is down 0.5% at $52.26/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1339/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.11%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV