Hong Kong stocks advance on bill suspension

Traffic in Hong Kong largely returned to normal on Monday, sending the Hang Seng Index up 0.5% , a day after an estimated 1M-plus black-clad protesters stormed the streets over a controversial extradition bill.

The benchmark slid 2.4% in the previous three trading sessions amid concerns about the political environment and tightening liquidity.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam caved in to pressure and suspended the passage of the bill on Saturday, but critics of the proposal are still calling for her resignation and demanding that the legislation be withdrawn completely.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK