ECB's annual forum begins in Sintra

Investors are keeping their eyes on the European Central Bank as it kicks off its annual forum in Sintra, Portugal.

The event is often a market-mover, notably marked in 2017 by ECB President Mario Draghi sending the euro soaring with his assertion that the "threat of deflation is gone."

Ahead of this year's powwow, Vice President Luis de Guindos declared the ECB will act should inflation expectations deteriorate, while Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said he favors the bank having more flexibility in reaching its inflation target.