Iran to surpass uranium stockpile limit in 10 days

Tehran will surpass the internationally agreed limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles in 10 days, according to the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, as it increases enrichment levels to 20%.

However, it said Europe still has a chance to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal if its remaining signatories found a way to shield the Islamic Republic from the crippling effect of U.S. economic sanctions.

The Trump administration previously warned European allies that its Instex vehicle - designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions - and anyone associated with it, could be barred from the U.S. financial system if it goes into effect.