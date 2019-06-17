Boeing, Airbus face off at Paris Air Show

The Paris Air Show is underway with Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 Max crisis in the spotlight and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) looking to capitalize on home-court advantage.

Both planemakers are hoping to reverse a worrying trend in plane purchases as airlines add to order worries by waiting on the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

While Boeing has more than 5,500 commercial planes on its backlog, the company took just 32 new orders for 737 aircraft in Q1 and has been forced to reduce production so it can focus on getting its Max plane back in the sky.

In the first three months of 2019, Airbus posted more cancellations than new requests, but it may be looking to grab headlines this week by announcing a launch date for its long-range A321 variant.

