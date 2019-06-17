Century Casinos acquires the operations of three casinos from Eldorado Resorts for ~$107M

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to acquire the operations of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Caruthersville and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort from Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) for ~$107M.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) will acquire the land and real estate assets of the three properties for ~$278M.

The Company will enter into a triple net lease agreement with VICI for the three casino with an initial annual rent of ~$25.M and an initial term of 15 years, with four five-year renewal options.

The acquisition is expected to meaningfully enhance the Company's free cash flow as well as be immediately accretive to earnings.

The Company will finance the $107M purchase with a new credit facility that is anticipated to be issued by Macquarie Capital.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2020.