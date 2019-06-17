Cree gets new Street-high target

JMP Securities raises its Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT from $71 to $81 and maintains a Market Outperform rating.

Last week, Cree cut its Q4 outlook due to the U.S. actions against Huawei and softer demand for LED products.

Cree shares closed Friday down 5.8% to $54.58.

Cree has a Neutral Quant rating, SA Authors' rating, and Sell Side rating.

Update with details from the note:

Analyst Joseph Osha praises Cree's expansion of its silicon carbide capacity and says a recent meeting with management left him with "more visibility into the company’s financial model."

Osha sees Cree' semi business growing 30% to 40% annually for several years.