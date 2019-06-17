C&J Energy, Keane to merge in all-stock deal

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) and Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) announce a merger of equals, creating a well completion and production services company worth ~$1.5B.

In the all-stock deal, C&J shareholders will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock for each common share of C&J owned; upon closing, shareholders of the two companies will own a combined 50% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

On a pro-forma basis, the combined company would have $4.2B in net revenue and $636M in adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, and the two companies expect to achieve annualized run-rate cost synergies of $100M within 12 months after closing.