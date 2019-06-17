Hyatt takes Alila brand to Europe

Hyatt (NYSE:H) announces that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Resort 4 SA for Europe’s first Alila branded resort.
The hotel operator says Alila La Gruyère will be a luxury destination resort offering a high-end golf course with stunning views and an authentic wellness retreat, enhancing Hyatt’s lifestyle and wellbeing offerings for guests.
The resort is expected to open in 2023, marking a significant growth milestone for Hyatt since the Alila brand integrated into the Hyatt portfolio in late 2018.
Source: Press Release
