GE forced to redesign part for GE9X jet engine

GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) has found unexpected wear in a part for its new engine for the new Boeing (NYSE:BA) 777X passenger plane, forcing a delay of several months while it redesigns and tests the part.

Boeing, which had been expected to stage the maiden flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner in June, is now waiting for the GE9X engine while GE tests the part, called a compressor stator, GE Aviation CEO David Joyce said at the Paris Air Show.

GE still expects the first flight of 777X to take place this year.

