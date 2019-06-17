Health Canada OKs Neptune amendments

Neptune Wellness Solutions' (NASDAQ:NEPT) wholly owned subsidiary has received a notification letter from Health Canada indicating that all requested license amendments have been approved.

The scope of the amendment will increase Neptune's extraction capacity from 30,000 kg to 200,000 kg and to produce cannabis oil capsules.

Neptune's Board of Directors recently approved an investment of $7M to establish additional formulation, manufacturing and packaging infrastructure.

A $4M investment has also been approved to increase extraction capacity to a total of 1,500,000 kg, under Neptune's Phase IIIA expansion plans targeted for completion before year end.