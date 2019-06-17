Stifel to buy GMP Capital's capital markets business

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) agrees to acquire substantially all of the capital markets business of GMP Capital (OTCPK:GMPXF), a Canadian independent investment banking franchise.

Under the terms of the deal, Stifel will acquire the bulk of GMP's capital markets business, excluding the U.S. cannabis and certain clearing businesses for cash consideration to be determined at closing.

Price to be calculated as the tangible common equity of the business plus a premium of $33.8M (C$45M), subject to adjustment.

As of April 30, 2019, the purchase price would have been $52M.

"With this sale, the GMP board intends to deploy the corporation's strong capital position to focus and invest heavily in wealth management where we see significant opportunities to partner with the Richardson family, our top performing investment advisors, and management at Richardson GMP to create significant long-term value for shareholders," said GMP Capital Chairman Don Wright.