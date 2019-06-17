UniQure considering potential sale - Bloomberg

UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) +6.8% pre-market following a Bloomberg weekend report that the company is exploring options including a potential sale or partnerships.

QURE is drawing interest from pharmaceutical companies looking to expand in gene therapy, according to the report, and a deal would bring access to a pipeline of experimental treatments for hemophilia, Huntington's disease and other disorders.

QURE developed Glybera, the first gene therapy approved for sale in Europe, though the $1M treatment had disappointing sales and the company said it would not renew its marketing authorization in 2017.