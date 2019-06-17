First day at the Paris Air Show

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) launched a long-range version of its A321neo jet on the first day of the Paris Air Show, aiming to steal a march on rival Boeing's plans for a possible new mid-market jet.

The European planemaker intends to announce close to 200 orders for the new model - the A321XLR - over the week, sources told Reuters.

In response, Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the A321XLR would only "scratch an edge" of the market segment targeted by the new midsize airplane (NMA).

Airbus also agreed to a deal to sell 14 A330neo wide-body passenger jets to Virgin Atlantic valued at $4.1B, with an option for the airline to order six more.

737 MAX crisis... Boeing said it made a "mistake" in handling a problematic cockpit warning system and its communication with regulators, customers and the public "was not consistent. And that's unacceptable."

#ParisAirShow2019