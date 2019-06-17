Prosperity Bancshares, LegacyTexas to merge in $2.1B deal

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) agrees to acquire LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) in an stock and cash transaction valued at about $2.1B.

LegacyTexas shareholders will get 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 cash per LTXB share, valuing each LTXB share at $41.78 per share, a ~9.3% premium to LTXB's closing price on June 14, 2019.

LegacyTexas President and CEO Kevin Hanigan will join Prosperity as president and chief operating officer of Prosperity, and Mays Davenport, LegacyTexas EVP and CFO will be named EVP and director of corporate strategy at Prosperity.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.