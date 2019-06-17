Susquehanna slashes Western Digital's target

Susquehanna cuts its Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) price target from $44 to $35 while maintaining a Neutral rating.
Last week, semi names slid after Evercore said the long-awaited memory recovery would come in H2 2020.
WDC shares closed Friday down 2.7% to $36.33.
Western Digital has a Bearish Quant rating and an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
Update with details from the note:
Analyst Mehdi Hosseini cuts WDC's earnings estimate citing worse than expected NAND ASP trends.
The analyst sees WDC executing well in high-cap Nearline and gaining traction with new Enterprise NVMe SSDs.
