Susquehanna slashes Western Digital's target

Susquehanna cuts its Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) price target from $44 to $35 while maintaining a Neutral rating.

Last week, semi names slid after Evercore said the long-awaited memory recovery would come in H2 2020.

WDC shares closed Friday down 2.7% to $36.33.

Western Digital has a Bearish Quant rating and an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

Update with details from the note:

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini cuts WDC's earnings estimate citing worse than expected NAND ASP trends.

The analyst sees WDC executing well in high-cap Nearline and gaining traction with new Enterprise NVMe SSDs.