Ares Management to sell pet care services company to JAB Investors

A fund managed by the private equity group of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and its minority partner, OMERS Private Equity, agree to sell National Veterinary Associates, one of the largest veterinary and pet care service organizations in the world, to JAB Investors.

NVA offers veterinary services in more than 670 companion animal veterinary hospitals and 70 pet resorts in 43 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

NVA's senior management team, including CEO Greg Hartmann, will keep a significant minority ownership in the business.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.