Seagate cut to new Street-low target

Susquehanna cuts its Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) price target from $40 to $36 and maintains a Negative rating.

Western Digital also received a Susquehanna trim this morning.

STX shares are down 0.4% pre-market to $44.10.

Seagate has a Neutral Quant rating.

Update with more details from the cut:

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini says Seagate's "unfavorable product portfolio is expected to cap quarterly earnings at $1.00 until 2H20."

The analyst thinks Seagate should benefit from double-digit sequential growth in Nearline EB shipments and notes that management has controlled costs in a challenging demand environment.