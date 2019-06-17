Flex Pharma reports more votes needed to complete the merger

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) announces that approx. 85% of shares voted to date support the proposed merger with Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

The Company adjourned the special meeting until July 12, in order to provide shareholders with more time to complete proxies and vote their shares.

Additional shares must be voted in order to complete the planned merge. All shareholders are urged to vote as soon as possible “FOR” all proposals.

Shares are down 16% premarket.

