Crane commences cash tender offer for CIRCOR

Crane (NYSE:CR) has commenced a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of CIRCOR (NYSE:CIR) for $45 per share, a 47% premium over the undisturbed market close on May 20, prior to Crane making its proposal to acquire CIRCOR public.

"This cash tender offer provides CIRCOR shareholders the opportunity to send a clear message to the CIRCOR Board. CIRCOR shareholders have endured five years of underperformance and a series of value-destroying capital allocation decisions by current management," according to a press release.

"Shareholders should demand that the CIRCOR Board give proper consideration to Crane's all-cash proposal which is at a substantial premium."