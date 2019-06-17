VBI's hepatitis B vaccine meets primary goals

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) -21.1% pre-market after announcing a Phase 3 study testing its Sci-B-Vac hepatitis B vaccine against GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Engerix-B vaccine met its primary endpoints.

The trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VBI's Sci-B-Vac at a 10 microgram dose against a 20 microgram dose of Engerix-B.

However, VBI says the study did not meet a secondary objective of non-inferiority of two doses of Sci-B-Vac vs. three doses of Engerix-B.

VBIV says it remains on track to submit applications for regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada beginning mid-year 2020.