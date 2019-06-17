Navi poses 'some risk' to AMD - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore says AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) could risk H2 estimates thanks to the higher than expected pricing for the Navi graphics chips.

Moore says the pricing softens AMD's competitive advantage but notes that pricing "more aggressively could drive a bigger hockey stick, but would be worse for margins."

The analyst still thinks "the setup for 2020 looks stronger" and calls the Navi pricing "a tactical issue" rather than a "fundamental problem."

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating and $28 price target.

AMD shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $30.41.

AMD has a Neutral Quant rating.