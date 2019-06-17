Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit - WSJ

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) laid off several dozen employees from its game development division, according to WSJ sources.

The tech giant has succeeded in gaming thanks to its Twitch acquisition but experienced bumpier roads with Amazon Game Studios, which shifted to in-house PC game development in 2015.

In 2016, Amazon said the studio had three PC games in the works. One was later canceled, and the others remain in development.

Amazon doesn't confirm the number but says the division is reorganizing to focus on two games under development and new projects. The company will help the displaced employees find other jobs within Amazon.