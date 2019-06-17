Corteva +3% after Deutsche Bank joins bull camp

Shares of Corteva (CTVA +0.9% ) rally in early trading after Deutsche Bank upgrades the new stock to a Buy rating from Hold.

The DB analyst team sees Corteva "well positioned" to benefit from higher corn prices and the expected increase in U.S. corn acres in 2020.

Deutsche Bank assigns a price target of $32 on Corteva to rep 27% upside potential from last Friday's close. The sell-side analyst community has a consensus Outperform rating on Corteva.