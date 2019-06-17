Delta Apparel to join Russell indexes

Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) announces that it has been included in the preliminary list of additions to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index after the market closes on June 28.

Membership in the Russell 3000 Index means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as applicable growth and value style indexes.

"We welcome the increased visibility the Russell indexes bring and believe it will allow us to communicate our growth story to a wider investor audience," says Delta CEO Robert Humphrey.

Source: Press Release