Boeing seeks to ease tests for new aircraft - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) engineers are reducing the scope and duration of certain costly physical tests used to certify the planemaker’s new aircraft, sources told Reuters.

As Boeing kicks off the year-long flight testing process on its new 777X, its engineers will cut hours off airborne testing by using computer models to simulate flight conditions, and then present the results to the FAA as part of the basis for certification.

For Boeing’s proposed twin-aisle jetliner, known internally as NMA, Boeing's Test & Evaluation group is developing the technology to replace costly and labor intensive physical safety tests used for decades - such as using machines to bend the wings to extreme angles and shaking the fuselage until it cracks - with computer modeling.