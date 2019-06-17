Exxon's West Qurna 1 oilfield production up to 465K bbl/day, Iraq says

Iraqi officials say production at Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) West Qurna 1 oilfield has reached 465K bbl/day from 440K previously, following the completion of new crude processing facilities and oil storage tanks.

Two new crude processing facilities with a joint capacity to process 150K bbl/day of oil, a unit to separate water and oil and five oil storage tanks began testing operations today, which are expected to help gradually raise production at West Qurna 1 to 490K bbl/day.

XOM's foreign staff are now present at the field after returning on June 2, two weeks after the company pulled ~60 people as the U.S. withdrew non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing a threat from neighboring Iran.