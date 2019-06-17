Voyager Therapeutics to restructure Sanofi gene therapy deal

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) -3.4% pre-market on news it is restructuring its gene therapy relationship with Sanofi Genzyme (NASDAQ:SNY).

VYGR says it will gain worldwide rights to the VY-HTT01 Huntington's disease program and ex-U.S. rights to the VY-FXN01 Friedreich's ataxia program, while VYGR will transfer the ex-U.S. rights to VY-FXN01 to Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Sanofi Genzyme will obtain exclusive option rights to select novel AAV capsids owned or controlled by VYGR for exclusive use for up to two non-central nervous system indications.

To focus its resources on the now wholly-owned Huntington's disease program, VYGR says it will seek a partner to advance its pre-clinical program for SOD1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and will not file an IND application for VY-SOD102 in 2019.