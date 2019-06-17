SunTrust sees major move for Facebook in crypto plans

On the verge of the release of a cryptocurrency whitepaper by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey characterizes the move as potentially "dramatically" expanding the company's total addressable market and growth prospects.

Facebook's approach to a new digital token indicates its intent to become a transaction platform, the firm says. It sets Facebook up as "one of the key actors at the center of the crypto currency development, and a main architect of the future of this emerging and important trend."

The firm has a Buy rating on Facebook with a price target of $215, implying 18.6% upside.

Bitcoin crested $9,000 for the first time since May 2018 yesterday.