Spartan Motors hires new COO

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) announces the appointment of Todd Heavin to the role of chief operating officer.

The company says Heavin brings extensive knowledge in driving operational improvement with lean manufacturing systems, successfully leading multiple mergers and acquisitions through integration across companies large and small, and gaining efficiencies through operational excellence. Heavin most recently led the casting division for American Axle & Manufacturing

At Spartan, Heavin will leverage and enhance the Spartan Production System. Spartan's manufacturing, engineering, quality assurance, supply chain management, project management, and environmental health and safety teams will report to Heavin immediately.

Source: Press Release