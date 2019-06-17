Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -3.8% pre-market after guiding Q2 earnings of $1.20-$1.25, well below Q1 and year-ago results as well as Wall Street expectations.

NUE's anticipated Q2 range is below Q1 earnings of $1.63/share and Q2 2018 EPS of $2.13, and the analyst consensus EPS estimate for the quarter is $1.49.

NUE expects Q2 performance in its steel mills segment to decrease relative to Q1 as service center destocking is impacting order rates, as increased domestic supply and a declining scrap price environment have led to aggressive inventory management by customers.

The company expects profitability of its steel products segment to improve Q/Q, as typical seasonal patterns and improved weather conditions have benefited non-residential construction markets.