HSBC Bank embarks on branch expansion

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Bank USA plans to open up to 50 branches in new and existing markets and hire more than 300 employees.

As part of of the branch expansion, ~40% of the new branches will be in low- to moderate-income communities.

HSBC previously confirmed plans to open a branch in Depew, NY, at a site adjacent to the bank's operations and customer service center. Further expansion in western New York in being strongly considered.

“While our digital capabilities and self-service channels continue to grow and improve, our network of neighborhood branches still attracts most of our new customers and strengthens our relationship with existing customers in need of additional financial services," said Pablo Sanchez, HSBC's head of retail banking and wealth management for North America.