Ventas announces $800M of university-based developments

Ventas (VTR +1% ) partners with Wexford Science & Technology for four new developments totaling ~$800M in its university-based Research & Innovation business.

The investments are part of the near-term $1.5B R&I pipeline of expected new projects previously announced by Ventas.

The projects are 40% pre-leased and are expected to generate more than 7% cash yield and more than an 8% GAAP yield, upon stabilization.

The new projects include: