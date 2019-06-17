BeiGene regains global rights to investigational anti-PD-1 antibody

BeiGene (BGNE) will get back its rights to tislelizumab from Celgene (CELG +0.4% ) plus $150M ahead of Celgene's merger with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Tislelizumab, the first drug candidate produced from BeiGene’s immuno-oncology biologic program, is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies to treat an array of solid tumor and hematologic cancers.

BeiGene expects tislelizumab to receive its first regulatory approval later this year.

Last month, BeiGene's supplemental new drug application for tislelizumab was accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration for the the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metostatic urothelial carcinoma.