Stocks edge higher with focus on the Fed

Stocks open slightly higher as investors look ahead to the start of the Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday; Dow +0.1% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

Stocks have rallied this month after Chairman Powell said the Fed would act to sustain U.S. economic expansion amid growing geopolitical and trade tensions, but some analysts worry that investors are overestimating the likelihood of such a cut given a run of fairly positive economic data.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE flat and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

In the U.S., Pfizer agrees to acquire Array Biopharma ( +57.8% ) for $11.4B in cash, or $48/share, while Sotheby's ( +57.1% ) reportedly will be taken private for $3.7B.

Among the S&P sectors, the real estate ( +0.6% ) and communication services ( +0.5% ) groups top the early leaderboard, while the other nine sectors trade near their flatlines.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.85% and the 10-year yield flat at 2.09%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.39.