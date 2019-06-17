Liberty Global shifts Europe leadership alongside asset sales

Liberty Global (LBTYA +0.4% ) has changed up leadership in Europe, a move that follows on the sale of some of its assets there.

Eric Tveter -- CEO of the Eastern European Group and chairman of UPC Switzerland -- is exiting the company.

Liberty has already closed its sale of UPC Austria, and has announced the sales of its operations in Switzerland, Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic.

Robert Redeleanu will take over as CEO of Eastern Europe; he'll hold that role until Liberty closes its asset deal with Vodafone, after which he'll run the UPC businesses in Poland and Slovakia.