Digital Ally files supplemental briefing for Axon litigation

Digital Ally (DGLY +6.2% ) has filed a supplemental briefing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas on Friday.

The requested briefing updates the Court on Digital's recent settlement agreement with WatchGuard as well as the supplemental expert report prepared by its damages expert, showing how the WatchGuard agreement supports Digital's damages request against Axon (AAXN -1.2% ).

The requested briefing additionally explains that the supplemental expert report and the WatchGuard settlement are new evidence that support denying Axon’s pending motions challenging Digital's damages theories.

These theories calculate damages of more than $68M for certain Axon revenues realized between February 2, 2016 and August 17, 2018. Because these revenues continue to accrue, the Company will update its damages request before it is presented to a jury.

The company further asks the court to treble damages based on allegations that Axon has willfully infringed, which permits the court to triple the company’s final updated damages figure. A ruling on these motions is expected at some point in the future in advance of trial.