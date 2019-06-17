Take-Two +1.2% as Benchmark raises target on IP

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 1.2% after Benchmark raised its price target on enthusiasm for the company's game portfolio and following a positive reaction at the E3 gaming expo.

The company has "significant cash balance over no debt, strong free cash flow and share repurchases" to go along with its very strong intellectual property, analyst Mike Hickey says.

And at E3, the company's Borderlands 3 game got a "jubilant" reception, he notes.

He's raised his price target to $130 from $124, implying 17% upside.

Sell-side analysts on average rate the stock a Buy, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.