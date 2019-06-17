ContraVir Pharma encouraged by liver disease treatment results

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV +40% ) surges after reporting "compelling positive results" from experiments involving the company's CRV431 drug candidate for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic viral infection.

CTRV says co-administration of CRV431 was found to be 100% effective at preventing fibrosis induction beyond baseline levels and at clinically relevant concentrations also partially or completely blocked several genetic and protein biomarkers of inflammation.

"Precision cut liver slices adds to the growing list of experiments where CRV431 has demonstrated effectiveness and gives us great confidence in developing CRV431 for NASH and other liver diseases," the company says.