Pluralsight understated 2018 net loss; PS +6.4%

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) announces that its 10-K for the year ending December 2018 and the quarterly reports ending June 30 and September 30 of that year contained an understatement of non-cash equity-based compensation, which led to an understated net loss.

The company says the mistakes were found to be unintentional and not the result of fraud.

For the impacted year, PS expects the net loss to increase by $18.2M.

Q2 guidance reaffirmed at $73.5-74M in revenue with adjusted loss per share of $0.15 to $0.13. The FY outlook has revenue of $312-318M with a loss per share of $0.48 to $0.38.