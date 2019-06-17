Fang Holdings +4.2% as Q1 operating loss improves

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) jumps 4.2% after Q1 operating loss of $2.0M narrowed from its operating loss of $3.9M in the year-ago period as cost of sales declined.

Q1 total revenue of $51.9M fell 20% Y/Y; cost of revenue declined to $11.5M from $20.6M.

Q1 net income of $13.4M, or 15 cents per ordinary share, compares with net loss of $44.9M, or loss of 51 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The current quarter includes realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities of $299M and gain on change in fair value of securities of $32.1M.

Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $9.89M widened from a loss of $9.35M a year ago; on a per-share basis, non-GAAP loss was 11 cents vs. non-GAAP EPS of 2 cents a year ago.

