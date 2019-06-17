IndiGo drops Pratt for $20B CFM order

India's biggest airline IndiGo has placed a $20B jet engine order from CFM International, which is owned by General Electric (GE -0.8% ) and France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY +1.5% ).

The 1LEAP-1A engines will power 280 A320neo and A321neo jetliners already on order from Airbus, of which the first 150 aircraft were to be powered by engines from Pratt & Whitney (UTX -0.7% ).

While the Pratt engines fitted on the A320neo aircraft are fuel-efficient, there have consistently been issues with them since they entered into service in 2016, forcing IndiGo to ground its planes several times.