Equinor comes up dry at Norwegian Arctic exploration well

Equinor (EQNR -0.3% ) says an exploration well drilled near its Korpfjell gas find in the Norwegian Arctic came up dry, producing only non-commercial volumes of natural gas, in an area the company had hoped would be oil rich.

The result is another disappointment for Norway, which hoped the Barents Sea could help sustain its key industry, whose production is set to fall from mature fields in the North Sea.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate estimates the Barents Sea holds about two-thirds of undiscovered resources on the Norwegian continental shelf, but oil companies have failed to make significant finds since 2014; so far, only two fields in the Barents Sea, EQNR's Snoehvit and Eni’s Goliat, are in operation.